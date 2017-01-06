Drug offence penalties lenient

By ALPHONSE PORAU

PENALTIES for drug offences in the country are too lenient to deter smuggling into cities, says National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi.

He said this when commenting on the arrest of people caught smuggling 24 bags of marijuana into Port Moresby last week.

“This is not news, it is one of the drug busts happening around the country,” he said.

“It has been happening mainly up in the highlands and we read and hear about it in the media.

“Two months imprisonment for drugs is nothing to smugglers, they can bring drugs in vegetable bags and get caught but are able to go out and do the same thing again.”

Turi said if there were tougher penalties like 10 to 20 years in jail it would surely send a strong message to the people.

“We have these drug addicts on the streets and even the ones that are mentally affected that we did not see before. They are all results of Marijuana,” he said.

“So this goes back to the people that write legislation to get the penalty up to 10 and 20 years for drug abuse, selling or users so that we see some results.”

Like this: Like Loading...