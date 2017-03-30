Drug-resistant TB increasing: Juffa

MULTIPLE drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDRTB) is now on the increase and the Government must declare a national emergency, Northern Governor Gary Juffa says.

Juffa, who is the deputy chairman of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform and Service Delivery, told a hearing on Monday that MDRTB threatened to kill the most vulnerable Papua New Guineans.

He said those in rural areas who did not have access to TB prevention, detection, treatment services and medication were the worst affected.

“It is a rapidly spreading airborne disease and lack of interest in addressing this will certainly endanger our workforce and especially the health of our rural population,” he said.

“Australia along its border with Papua New Guinea has taken drastic measures in regards to this situation and has put in place necessary infrastructure and services to counter the spread.

“Papua New Guinea must do the same and the current efforts by the Department of Health, while commendable, are simply not enough.

“It is obvious that this is due to poor funding.

“I recommend that the National Government immediately declare a national emergency for MDRTB and build MDRTB treatment and quarantine facilities throughout Papua New Guinea in all provinces.”

The Special Parliamentary Committee on Public Sector Reform and Service Delivery comprises of chairman and Member for Pomio Elias Kapavore and head of the secretariat Dr William Hamblin.

Deputy Secretary for Health Paison Dakulala and the senior management team from the department were also present at the hearing on Monday when Juffa revealed this.

