Drug ring revealed in Popondetta

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Popondetta police drug squad uncovered a major drug ring in a raid on Wednesday.

Northern provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari confirmed that his officers had raided a hideout at Koropata village in Higaturu LLG and discovered the network involved in drug trade.

He told The National that the drug squad led by officer in charge Sergeant Jimmy Bonanda confiscated a substantial amount of the marijuana plant.

A teenager had been detained over the weekend and found in possession of an unusually large amount of marijuana.

Upon interrogating the young man, Bonanda and his team uncovered a supply network that ran from Girua all the way up the Kokoda highway to the supplier in Koropata.

Gerari said the suspects were under the influence of alcohol when the policemen apprehended them. Two suspects were arrested while the prime suspect, known only as Eddie, got away. Over 200 hundred marijuana plants were seized, including a home-made firearm and six .50 calibre bullets.

Gerari commended his men for a swift and successful operation and added that more arrests were expected to be made in the weeks ahead

He warned drug cultivators and traders that the operation was still on.

Like this: Like Loading...