Drug usage expected to cause issues in election

THE consumption of homebrew and marijuana-smoking contribute to increased social disorders during the election period, a Highlands leader says.

She said without them, there would be fewer problems in most communities.

Dere Cecillia, the Highlands regional president of Women in Politics, said campaigning in many parts of the Highlands were peaceful so far.

She said candidates respected each other, but drunkards were likely to cause problems.

Cecillia said that in her home Kerowagi district, the production of homebrew was on the rise now.

“Many people moving around in the night want to get drunk before taking part in night activities organised by candidates and this creates big demand for homebrew,” she said.

She said people producing homebrew were working day and night to meet the demand.

Cecillia said Kerowagi and Kundiawa police had names of those people and knew their villages. Those cultivating marijuana were also known to police.

“I want to appeal to the police now engaging in the election operation to conduct raids and arrest these people involved,” she said.

Cecillia said people wanted a peaceful and trouble free election.

She is also calling on the provincial liquor board in the seven Highlands provinces to impose liquor ban during the election period.

“We do not want liquor-related trouble to disturb the election process,” she said.

