Drunk refugees caught

ANOTHER three refugees on Manus have been charged with being drunk and disorderly in Lorengau town on Monday – bringing to five those facing the court.

Two Iranian refugees were arrested on Sunday for drinking in a public place and resisting police arrest. Police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said the three charged on Monday night were Haider Khan, 24, from Bangladesh, Iran Mohammed, 22, from Burmah and Noor Alam, 26, from Bangladesh.

He said the three were drunk and disorderly and causing a nuisance in Lorengau town.

“They were arrested and locked up,” Yapu said.

“I will not tolerate such behaviour and nonsense from foreigners.

“The law is for everyone to abide with.”

The three have been released on K300 bail.

They will appear before the Lorengau district court tomorrow.

Yapu raised concern on the behaviour of some refugees saying they must respect locals and the laws of the country.

Like this: Like Loading...