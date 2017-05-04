‘Dry season to kick in, El Nino likely’

WITH the amount rainfall easing off , PNG is heading into dry season, according to National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS assistant director Jimmy Gomoga (pictured) said April-May was the transitional period.

“Basically, right across the country we have seen a reduction in rainfall,” Gomoga told The National.

He said next month would see dryer days.

Gomoga said the outlook from global models, they are monitoring Enso.

“Enso is the El Nino/La Nina situation which is mostly a change in the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean,” he said.

Gomoga said they were monitoring the pressure difference between the heights of winds as well as sea surface temperature.

“We have seen that although the condition is in the neutral, scientists are saying that there’s a 50 per cent likelihood of us going into El Nino.”

He said by next month, the national weather service should be certain whether El Nino would take effect.

“If it does, we will be having drier than the normal dry season and some parts of the country may experience drought,” Gomoga said.

Gomoga urged the public to keep an eye out for weather warnings from the national weather service.

