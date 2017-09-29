Dua embraces unity for Chimbu growth

By LUKE KAMA

CHIMBU Governor Michael Dua was welcomed by Gena villagers in Kerowagi last week.

Dua visited the people to thank them for their support during the election and said unity was the important to driving changes in the community, district and the province.

“Regardless of whatever we have gone through, we must learn to forgive, forget and be united,” he said.

“We must embrace unity — that’s the spirit I want to embrace at the provincial government. I want the governor and the six MPs to work together.”

He said Chimbu depended on human resources and funding assistance to students in tertiary institutions would remain a priority for to his government.

