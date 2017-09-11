Dua takes firm stand against corruption

CHIMBU Governor Michael Dua says his government will never tolerate corruption.

“We will not tolerate corruption. We will ensure corrupt practices like misappropriation and mismanagement of public funds is not practised under our leadership,” Dua said.

He was addressing a crowd during the inauguration ceremony of MPs outside the Kondom Agaundo administration building on Thursday.

Dua said his government would implement the core values of transparency, accountability, fairness, and impartiality with the goal to achieve excellence.

“If I am a public servant living in luxury, then I have a big problem,” Dua said.

“My government will remain loyal to its mandate. We will get back to the basics and that is to do small things right.

“Our government will employ a bottom-up approach or start small by concentrating our budgets and efforts at the district levels.”

