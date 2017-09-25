Dua tours districts to thank voters for his election

SIMBU Governor Michael Dua is touring his six districts to thank the people for electing him.

Dua told The National from Gembogle that it was important to spend time with the people although he would not hand out money.

“Not giving them money or material thing because during my campaign, I never spend money and resources to convince the people to vote for me,” he said.

“They vote for me simply because they knew who I am and I knew them.”

He aims to address basic things and put them in order first before looking into the bigger things.

