Duban assures landowners of benefits

PETROLEUM and Energy Minister Nixon Duban has assured landowners from the PNG LNG project provinces that they will see benefits once minor issues were resolved.

He told parliament on Friday when asked by Kikori MP Mark Maipakai on entitlements for landowners in the pipeline segment such as his electorate.

Maipakai said: “How soon is the disbursement of the equity for pipeline segments? As we (pipeline landowners) are not party to any disputes.”

Duban said: “We have had some issues with landowner verifications being queried by different landowners for the upstream. That has caused the clan vetting process to be delayed and as a result court has offered for the ADR the nominated process for landowner benefits.

“There’s only one LNG project in the country and we respect different segments of LNG owners from the upstream to plant site and pipeline segment.

“It is the Government’s intention to see that all landowners are paid.

“We are mindful of those who are affected by the case.

“It is important that we treat all landowners from the upstream down to the plant site in the most sensitive way, otherwise there would be further issues arising as we have experienced.

“I would like to assure that we are committed to ensuring that all the funds are paid to landowners once we agreed on a position.

“As far as I’m concerned, the plant site and few others in Central province, accounts have been opened.

“Awareness has been made for the office bearers to be elected, there are minor issues which need to be resolved.”

