Duban clarifies reports on distribution of cash benefits

THE outstanding landowner identification work for two licensed areas (PDL 1 and PDL 7) of the PNG LNG project in Hela will be completed by the end of this month.

According to Petroleum and Energy Minister Nixon Duban, only then the cash benefits under the licensed-based benefit-sharing agreement for landowners in the areas, especially the royalty and equity, would be paid.

He said he wanted to clarify recent media reports of direct cash benefits to be distributed along with Infrastructure development grant (IDG) payments of K35 million.

Duban said the IDG of K35 million was earmarked for this year.

He was supposed to have personally delivered the money to landowners last month but could not do so following a court order.

The order of Aug 21 restrains the State from releasing the IDGs to the Hides Special Purpose Authority.

Duban assured the landowners from the PDL 1 and PDL7 that he would personally deliver the payments once the court in juncture in question and legal issues were cleared.

He had said of the K35 million, PDL 1 would get K20 million and PDL7 the remaining K15 million.

On the royalties and levies, Dubanexplained that the K135 million (royalties) and another K135 million (development fund) for landowners were safe in the central bank.

“These will be managed and paid through Mineral Resources Development Company once the outstanding clan landowner identification which will be witnessed and supported by the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) team, is anticipated to be completed by Sept 29,” he said.

Duban was also supportive of the national court ADR.

“The ADR team has almost completed Angore PDL 8 and we welcome the ADR to complement the clan vetting work undertaken by Department of Petroleum and Energy in PDL 1 and PDL 7.

DPE acting secretary David Manau was understood to be working on a NEC policy submission for Duban to table before the next meeting.

It was a joint State team approach to complete all ADR, landowner identification and ILGs (including civil registry and NID) in the PNG LNG project areas.

The ADR team will be adequately funded through the support.

