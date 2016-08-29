Duban supports UPNG students

TWENTY-six students from Madang who attend the University of Papua New Guinea have received plane tickets from their MP Nixon Duban to return to their studies.

Duban presented the tickets costing K50,000 to the 26 self-sponsored students at the Divine Word University (DWU).

Duban, the Petroleum and Energy minister, said 18 of the students were from Madang and others from other districts in the province but Madang district had come in to help them, seeing the importance of education.

Duban also presented a cheque for K10,000 to the Madang Students’ Association to support Madang Day celebrations on Saturday.

“While you reconcile with me, you owe your parents a lot of explanation as to why you don’t want to study and go on to a demonstration which is politically induced,” Duban told the students.

He said during the strike and protests recently by students, he did not condemn or encouraged the students.

Duban said election was the only constitutional process to give mandate to people in parliament and not at the University of Papua New Guinea forum square or road between Waigani and Admin College.

“Democracy is abused when taken to that extent,” he said.

Duban said the National Executive Council salvaged this academic year because it cared about students’ education and life.

University of Papua New Guinea Madang Students Association president, Cyril Iwap, apologised on behalf of the Madang students for their involvement in the boycotts and protests.

Related