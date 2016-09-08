Duban warns students to be wary of social media

By DOROTHY MARK

MADANG MP Nixon Duban warned students at Tusbab Secondary School that Parliament had already passed the cyber crime law and those posting offensive items on social media would face charges.

Duban, who visited the school for the first time on Monday, presented K100,000 for the completion of the school’s administration building which had been left incomplete for some time.

But before handing over the cheque, he challenged the students to take studies seriously and stay away from spending time posting unproductive things on facebook.

He said more students were spending their valuable time on social media and less priority on studies.

Duban said the Cyber Crime Act has been passed and students could be charged if they post something bad.

“It’s the biggest mistake that has ever come upon us as result of the recent technology,” Duban said.

He said the Government through tuition fee-free education has given an opportunity for free education and students should make good use of the chance they have to learn.

Duban’s aim is to assist and support schools so that more Madang students can get places at universities and other higher learning institutions in the country.

He said resource based provinces like Enga and Southern Highlands were using funds from the resources.

They have been sponsoring their students to different institutions in the country.

According to Duban, more people from the two provinces would dominate the work of the country in the future.

