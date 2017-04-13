Duck farming gets funding support

A DUCK farming project in the Usino-Bundi district of Madang has received K2000 from the Ramu nickel and cobalt mine (Ramu NiCo) to assist in its establishment.

According to the company, the funding was part of the mine’s strategy to support agro-farming in Usino-Bundi and Rai Coast where its project operations were concentrated.

The Ramu NiCo community affairs department urged inland pipeline villagers in in the impacted areas including Usino locals to raise ducks and supply them to the Ramu NiCo Kurumbukari’s mine mess.

Usino duck farm project manager Mathew Yakai said the project intended to control law and order issues through meaningful livelihood which was sustainable.

“A majority of our local people are struggling and barely surviving on the poor income earned in agriculture, particularly poorly managed cocoa productions and betel nut,” Yakai said.

“Most youths are engaged in homebrew and other social problems.”

The project had received K6000 funding from the Usino local level government. Landowner Jerry Borkent will allocate land for the project.

