Duma lights up WHP village with K250,000

ALMOST 5000 people from tree tribes at Hox village in Baisu, Western Highlands, now have access to electricity.

Mt Hagen MP William Duma’s office allocated K250,000 to deliver the service.

The Elti, Pinambe and Wia tribes on the border of Western Highlands and Jiwaka’s Anglimp South Waghi electorate have been without power supply since Independence.

Last Sunday, the community shed tears of joy when they first saw their village light up.

Their high covenant homes had been without electricity and they felt that the houses were not complete.

In 2007, leaders and the people from the three tribes came together and formed the Waghi Hox Association through which they asked for access to electricity and water services.

Their prayers was answered when Duma made available K250,000 through the association.

Association chairman Peter Pet and his executives after receiving the funding decided to connect electricity from Baisu to Kipil – a distance of 4.5km.

Pet thanked Duma for making available funds to help the people who have been crying for this service for years.

“We have built permanent homes and most of us have been using generators for years,” he said.

“We thought we will not go on like that but one day electricity will reach our Hox community.”

Pet said that almost all the funding has been exhausted on connecting the 4.5km power supply.

“We can manage this funding to help our community and I thank Duma for the support,” Pet said.

Hagen district joint district budget and budget priority committee member councillor Joseph Rut thanked the members of the community and the Waghi Hox Association executives for being wise in using the funds.

Like this: Like Loading...