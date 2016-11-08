Duma: Why workers laid off

TELIKOM PNG will not continue to employ people now with the advent of mobile services, says Public Enterprises and State Investment Minister William Duma.

Duma told The National that it was no longer economical for Telikom to continue employ more when only one could attend to a particular job.

He said with the introduction of mobile services, some of the positions had become redundant. It is why Telikom has been involved in the “Spill and Fill” exercise.

“In some cases, there were three people employed where in fact one person could do that job.

He said because more people were using mobile phone services in texting and emailing, the number of people using landlines had decreased.

Duma said Telikom’s Spill and Fill exercise was an ongoing process.

“In some cases when you are involved in activities concerning people’s lives, you have to pause, take a look at and work out how far you have come and whether it’s working and where you have to go the next stage,” he said.

On EMTV, Duma said it was fully owned by Telikom but the employees remained in the private sector because the firm was run as a private company.

“Telikom and bmobile are run as private companies but are owned by the government through Kumul Consolidated Holdings,” he said.

“You cannot continue to refer to them as public servants. The risk is that they will use public service mentality.

“They have to be able to run as companies competing in the private sector and bring dividend to our people.”

Related