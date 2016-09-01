Duo charged in K5 million fraud case to face trial

A MAN and his lawyer who are facing fraud-related charges involving K5 million were committed to stand trial at the National Court yesterday.

David Kaya, 53, from Gowokoye village in North Fly district of Western, and his lawyer Philip Kaman, 42, from Minj, Jiwaka were charged with false pretence, conspiracy to defraud and misappropriation of K5 million between July 25, 2014, and Oct 13, 2014 in Port Moresby.

Lawyers representing Kaya and Kaman told the court that their respective clients wished to exercise their right of remaining silent according to Section 96 of District Court Act until they stood trial at the national court.

Senior magistrate Cosmas Bidar told the court the money was supposed to benefit a group of landowners in Western but there was no evidence of any payments to any of the landowners.

“Evidence in the court’s view is sufficient to commit defendants Kaya and Kaman to stand trial at the national court,” Bidar said.

Kaya and Kaman will appear at the national court for listing on Sept 20.

According to police, Kaya is the managing director of Paiso Company Ltd, and owns a piece of land in the East Awin refugee camp.

The camp was set up by a decision of the National Executive Council to cater for West Papuan border crossers.

