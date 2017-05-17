Duo charged with possession of drugs

POLICE charged two men with possession of marijuana for allegedly taking 2.5kg of the drug into the National Capital District (NCD) last Friday. Manu Givoro, from Woitape in Goilala, Central province, and Stan John, from Mendi in Southern Highlands, are in police custody at Boroko Police Station awaiting court appearance today.

According to the Boroko District Court, their case will be relisted for an arraignment today because the magistrate had another commitment. Police alleged that on May 12 at about 4.30am, Gordon police at checkpoint at 8-Mile in Port Moresby found two bags containing the drug. The first bag contained 1.3kg of marijuana hidden among vegetables destined for Port Moresby. It was alleged that it belonged to Givoro, and another 1.2kg was bound for Gordon Market belonged to John.

Like this: Like Loading...