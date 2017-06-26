Duo get axed from squad

By ISAAC LIRI

TWO PNG Hunters fringe players had their contracts terminated after failing to turn up to training after the Q-Cup round 15 loss to the Tweed Heads Seagulls in Port Moresby.

Hunters coach Michael Marum confirmed that forward Ishmael Balkawa, pictured left, and hooker Noel Joel, pictured right, were sent back to their Digicel Cup team, the Lae Tigers, and would have to work their way back into contention.

Marum said he had allowed the squad to have some time off after that Saturday game but they had been given strict instructions to report to training the following day.

The pair missed the training session and could not provide a valid excuse forcing club management to take action.

Marum confirmed that the pair had drunk alcohol but had not done so responsibly which was the underlying reason for their axing.

“We gave a chance for the boys to go out and have a few beers together last Saturday (June 16) but some boys decided to continue drinking until Sunday night so it wasn’t something we wanted around this time, especially when we’re trying to come back and put everything straight for the remaining games,” Marum said.

“Ishmael and Noel won’t be part of the Hunters anymore and they both understand that situation.

“Both players have been struggling to get back into the side so it will depend on their performance in the Digicel Cup and if they do everything right then we might consider them.”

Marum warned his players that harsh penalties would be imposed if they broke club rules.

“It is something we don’t want to see because we want to stay focused and fit.”

David Loko is the only player who was dropped for disciplinary reasons (2014) but managed to earn a recall after two years playing in the Digicel Cup.

Like this: Like Loading...