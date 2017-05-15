Duo in gun possession case get 3yrs

LAE Magistrate Pious Tapil sentenced two men to three years in jail for being in possession of a home-made gun.

Moses Steven, 22, from Kerowagi in Chimbu and Freddy Martin, 20, from Nuku in West Sepik were picked up by police at different locations in Lae city this month.

Tapil, when sentencing Steven, ordered that he be repatriated to Chimbu after serving his term at Buimo jail.

Martin told the court that he did not know the bilum he was carrying contained the gun.

Tapil said with illegal weapons in the communities, lives were put at risk.

He said it was time to get rid of dangerous weapons and a maximum penalty be imposed on offenders.

In two other drug-related cases, Apa Kupsi and Muchael Ben Poye, both 18, from Sinesine, Chimbu were caught by police with marijuana at different locations in Lae.

Kupsi was sentenced to one year five months while Poye for 12 months at Buimo.

Tapil ordered that they be repatriated to Chimbu after serving their jail terms.

