Duo: Police bashed us

TWO men suffered serious body injuries after they were allegedly assaulted by police officers in Lae last Wednesday.

Kenneth Pukiri and Danny Win from Tambul in Western Highlands told The National that they were assaulted by three policemen.

Pukiri claimed that they were sitting in front of a restaurant when the officers approached them and bashed them without any reason after chasing away drunkards at the bus stop.

“It was around 7pm when four policemen came in an unmarked vehicle with the licence plate number LBM 096 and parked in front of us before forcing us to lie on the pavement. They bashed us up,” he said.

Pukiri said they had lodged a formal complaint with the Police Internal Investigating Unit in Lae.

Martin Kaona from the unit confirmed yesterday that they had received the complaint and would investigate the incident.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jnr last week said the unit in Lae was very effective and would deal with cases quickly.

“We will surely deal with this after the case is registered so police must exercise restraint and professionalism at all times,” he said.

