Dusava decries deteriorating state of infrastructure

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FORMER PNG ambassador to Japan Gabriel Dusava has expressed concern over the deteriorating state of government infrastructure in East Sepik over the last 42 years.

Dusava, who is contesting the East Sepik regional seat as a People’s Progress Party candidate, said at Torembi Catholic Station on Sunday that he would use his international network to bring in experts to help build roads, bridges and other infrastructure such as health centres and classrooms.

He said he had helped bring much-needed infrastructure development to the province when he was the ambassador.

“I facilitated the Japanese funding assistance in building the new K26 million worth Wewak Jetty and the new town market,” he said.

“I can also bring such assistance to rebuild our deteriorating infrastructure throughout the province.”

Dusava said Sepik contributed to creating the state of PNG by uniting 1000 tribes by electing and keeping outgoing Governor Sir Michael Somare.

“Yes, it was good for PNG, but sadly East Sepik has not progressed in terms of economic development due to deteriorating infrastructures,” Dusava said. “I believe that I am capable of carrying on from Sir Michael to take Sepik and Papua New Guinea forward for the next 50 years.

“Nothing is impossible.”

