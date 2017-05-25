Duty of all to have fair, free election period

EASTERN Highlands police this week intercepted and seized military issued firearms and PNGDF issued uniforms bound for Kagua-Erave district, Southern Highlands.

The police statement said the suspects including a police officer have been arrested and locked up in police custody for processing to face the courts.

I commend the police for a job well done and urge the state police to continue the good work to ensure such illegal movements are deterred.

For the information and benefit of the elections security operations command, the Kagua-Erave district is tipped to be marred by election related violence.

There are reports of arms build-up that require close scrutiny to ensure warlords with their tugs do not terrorise and indeterminate voters.

Local intelligence reports indicate movement of ballot boxes will be intercepted and hijacked by criminals and tugs that will lead to election failures

The security operations team are advised to ensure ballot security is well protected and guided.

We request a full police tactical unit is set up and deployed to hotspots to ensure peaceful and lawful electoral outcomes are realised.

Finally, election is everyone’s business.

The police alone cannot deliver successful and trouble free outcomes.

It is the duty of all the candidates, supporters and clan elders to support police and electoral officials deliver fair and transparent elections for 2017.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave

SHP

