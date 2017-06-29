Dwellers add Sabua

PNG Kapuls midfielder Jacob Sabua is the newest addition to the Lae City Dwellers camp.

Coach of the National Soccer League (NSL) champions Peter Gunemba told The National that Sabua would play for the city franchise in their remaining four games of the semi-professional competition.

“It is confirmed that Sabua will join us,” Gunemba said.

“We are very excited to have him in the team but we will have to sort out his clearance before he gets a run on Saturday.”

Lae City will be the sixth NSL franchise for the 25-year-old to play for after having had stints with Besta United, Gigira Laitepo, Oro FC, FC POM and Madang FC.

Sabua will now combine with current Lae City midfielders and Kapuls team-mate Emmanuel Simon and Troy Gunemba to solidify the team’s engine room as they prepare to defend their title, and take part in the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Club Championships.

“We want to have a strong side when we go for the OFC Club Championships and it is part of the plan to recruit quality players like Sabua,” Gunemba said of Sabua’s inclusion.

“He has got a lot of experience and he will add depth to our side.”

The Morobean will be also teaming up with other Kapuls team-mates in the Lae City outfit in the likes of striker Raymond Gunemba, Obert Bika and goal keeper Ronald Warisan.

“I think having Sabua will boost our attacking ability,” Gunemba said.

“I’ve watched him play over the years and he has got the factor.

“He can straighten up the attack and all I can say now is that it is a bonus to have him with us.”

Lae City will be up against Buang on Saturday in their round seven matchat the PNG Football Academy.

The last time the sides met, Lae City gave newcomers Buang a 6-0 belting.

Lae City will again put up a strong side with their key players to lead the way.

