Dwellers beat U17s in friendly

By LARRY ANDREW

A FRIENDLY soccer match between the Papua New Guinea Under-17 team and Lae City Dwellers last Thursday saw the National Soccer League champions claim a 5-1 win.

The match played at the PNGFA Academy at 11-Mile saw Dwellers using their NSL experience and controlling most of the contest.

The Dwellers scored two goals in the first half through Alex Kamen and Matthew David while Barty Kerobin scored one for the U17s in the first quarter

The second quarter saw the U17s holding down their senior opponents.

However, the Dwellers had a couple of tricks under their sleeves to add a third goal through Kamen’s boot to put his side 3-1 in front.

The NSL champions added two more goals through Obert Bika and David to seal the match 5-1 in the third and fourth quarters.

The U17s had several opportunities but a lack of midfield coordination cost them.

Despite letting in five goals, the U17s put up a brave effort against the country’s best club.

All the players participate in the match gave their best with young goalkeeper Graham Berigami putting his body on the line to deflect several attempts by Dwellers strikers.

U17’s coach Harrison Kamake said the friendly match had opened avenues for technical officials to work on the weak areas in his side’s game.

Kamake said most of the players in the team were selected from the PNGFA-sanctions games.

The team leaves for New Zealand on Jan 18 and play a couple of friendlies before heading to Tahiti.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba said the U17s played against men who were aggressive especially on defence.

He said the U17s had put in great performance.

Lae City Dwellers 5 (A. Kamen 2, M.David 2, O.Bika 1) PNG U17 (B.Kerobin), HT 2-1 (LCD) at PNG Football Academy field, 11-Mile, Lae.

