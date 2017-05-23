Dwellers belt Yamaros in soccer league

By ISAAC LIRI

NATIONAL Soccer League champions Lae City Dwellers trashed Yamaros FC 6-2 in the main game of the double-header at the PNG Football Academy in Lae on Sunday.

PNG Kapuls and Lae City Dwellers skipper Raymond Gunemba was again instrumental in their second win of the PNGFA-sanctioned competition.

Gunemba contributed to the win with a double; he scored his first double last week against Buang FC and scored one in round one against Madang, making him the current top goal-scorer in the semi-professional competition with five goals from three games.

Other goal-scorers for the Dwellers were Obert Bika (one), Moses Kamakeng (one) and Matthew David grabbed a double.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba was overwhelmed with the victory as they overtake PS United FC to top the NSL ladder for the first time in the season.

Gunemba said their aim was to defend the title and having two back-to-back wins puts them in a good position to retain their title.

In the other earlier match, Buang FC got the crowd behind them when they came back from behind to draw 1-1.

On Sunday, Madang FC beat Besta United FC 3-2 at Laiwaden Oval.

