Dwellers capital for first time since grand final win

NATIONAL Soccer League defending champions Lae City Dwellers will play in Port Moresby for the first time since last year’s grand final win over former NSL franchise Hekari United.

City coach Peter Gunemba told The National that the team would arriving in the nation’s capital tomorrow and head straight to Bisini to take on the Port Moresby-based Yamaros.

Gunemba said his team had been looking forward to their first game in Port Moresby and there was a buzz in the squad as players looked to reconnect with their fans in Port Moresby.

“This will be our first NSL game in Port Moresby and we are so keen about it. The boys have been talking about it because we want to give back something to our fans in Port Moresby,” Gunemba said.

“Although our fans in Lae will miss out, I think it’s fair we give that opportunity to our fans in Port Moresby to witness the style of football we play.”

Gunemba encouraged all Dwellers fans in Port Moresby to come out and support them today in their mid-week fixture and again on Saturday for their round nine match against Besta PNG United. “I think the football fraternity in Port Moresby have been hungry to see all the NSL matches and the two triple headers will be good for the competition,” Gunemba said.

Lae City remain on top of the NSL ladder unbeaten with 19 points from six wins and a draw.

