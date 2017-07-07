Dwellers eye 7th win

NATIONAL Soccer League reigning champions Lae City Dwellers will be searching for their seventh win when they go up against Besta United tomorrow in round nine in Port Moresby.

Bagging two big wins over Buang (7-0) and Yamaros (6-1) in their last two games, the Peter Gunemba-coached side are aiming to finish off as minor premiers.

Gunemba said they would not be taking the PNG Football Academy side lightly after seeing some great football displayed by the youngsters who unfortunately went down to Madang 1-0 on Wednesday.

“Besta is made up of future stars of the game in our country and one thing they have which we cannot deny is the talent,” Gunemba said.

“I know they will give us a good run but we are aiming to finish on top so we will have to throw everything at them.”

Lae City striker Raymond Gunemba is once again expected to be at his best to get his side the necessary goals to win after scoring a total of 10 goals in five games he has played.

Fellow striker Obert Bika will not be available due to family commitments and did not travel with the team to Port Moresby.

The Morobe Government-sponsored side have three games remaining along with PS United due to an outstanding washout game which will be played next Wednesday.

Gunemba thanked city fans for turning up to support them in their first game in the nation’s capital since last year’s grand final.

In the other games of the triple header, Madang take on Buang while the Port Moresby-based Yamaros and PS United go head to head.

Fixtures: Bisini Soccer Grounds, Saturday July 8 – 1000 Dwellers v Besta United, 1230 Madang v Buang, 1500 PS United v Yamaros. Standings: Dwellers 19, Madang 16, PS United 13, Besta 10, Buang 7, Yamaros 1.

