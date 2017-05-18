Dwellers to maintain form

NATIONAL Soccer League champions Lae City Dwellers are keen to maintain their high performance but improve on certain areas, says coach Peter Gunemba.

Gunemba was pleased with their 6-0 triumph over newcomers Buang FC last weekend in Lae, but admitted that the Morobe government-sponsored side had to improve with pace.

“We have been playing well, our standard has been raised but I think we need to play a bit faster.

“When I talk to my players I always remind them of their responsibilities in the field where each player has a role to fill in because it’s a team sport.

“So far our boys have been very good but there is more to do,” Gunemba said.

Gunemba said it was obvious that a lot of teams were looking up to them as heavyweights in the Papua New Guinea Football Association-sanctioned semi-professional competition but the Dwellers considered all participating teams with respect to be competitive.

In terms of injury, all players are in good shape for this weekend’s show down against Yamaros FC at the Papua New Guinea Football Academy in Lae.

Dwellers skipper and striker Raymond Gunemba confirmed yesterday that he would be “100 per cent fit” for the match this weekend.

Gunemba (Raymond) understands that PNGFA and his national team (PNG Kapuls) are eager to have him rest, however, the Morobean has received medical feedback from his physios and believes all will go well this weekend.

“After visiting the physio continuously, I feel okay and I believe I’ll be one 100 per cent fine to take the field on the weekend,” Raymond said.

Coach Gunemba said a lot of young players in the Dwellers side looked up to Raymond and his absence would affect the team in some way, however, they have an open mind at this stage as the club did not want to risk the star player.

