Dwellers remain unbeaten

By ISAAC LIRI

LAE City striker Raymond Gunemba bagged a hat-trick of goals as his side continued their dominance of the National Soccer League with a 6-1 hammering of Yamaros in their mid-week fixture at the Bisini soccer ground yesterday.

The round eight clash against the winless Yamaros was not expected to be a particularly tough assignment for Peter Gunemba’s men and the Morobe side stuck to the script, notching up their seventh win of the season.

The Yamaros put on an impressive defensive effort in the first half to give themselves some hope against the heavyweights.

The halftime score was 1-0 to the visitors with national reppresentative Raymond Gunemba finding the back of the net in the 27th minute.

Coach Gunemba reminded his players to maintain their focus and the holes would appear in the Yamaros defence.

He said despite being the last-placed team Yamaros were a capable side and needed to be respected.

Lae midfielder Emmanuel Simon found the net in the 53rd minute to start the onslaught.

The Lae slowly took control of the match in the second half with Peter Dabinyaba adding another goal two minutes after Simon’s.

More structured play by the reigning premiers gave them the upper hand as Gunemba, pictured, found the net for the second time to give his side a 4-0 lead in the 58th minute.

When reserve Mathew David came on and scored his first NSL goal of the season in the 68th minute to give his side a 5-0 lead, the game effectively as a tiring Yamaros did not have the fire power or energy to score multiple goals against City.

But they did manage a consolation goal to striker Moses Ray who broke the egg in the 75th minute.

However the Dwellers had the last say as Gunemba completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute. “We’re happy about the win. Yamaros played hard defensively in the first half to keep us out but we found a way through and managed to score some goals in the second half,” City coach Gunemba said.

In the earlier match Besta United FC fell to a more experience Madang FC 1-0 while PS Huawei United returned to the winners’ circle beating Buang FC 4-0 in the main game.

