Dwellers thrash Buang

DEFENDING champions of the National Soccer League Lae City Dwellers were too strong for newcomers Buang FC thrashing them 6-0 at the PNG Football Academy in Lae on Saturday.

The Dwellers proved too strong with their class strikers Hobert Bika and Raymond Gunemba, grabbing a double each, and midfielder Emmanuel Simon scoring another double.

Running out with a knee injury but still keen to play, Dwellers skipper Gunemba proved his class when he set Bika for an easy goal in the 12th minute. Three minutes later Gunemba scored one after some tremendous play by the Dwellers.

Buang FC got some momentum running with a lot of corner kicks in the first half. However, the Dwellers defenders kept the Buang strikers out.

Bika scored his second goal in the 36th minute after some good ball work produced by midfilders Troy Gunemba and Emmanuel Simon.

Simon grabbed his first goal in the 39 minute and the Dwellers led 4-0 at halftime. The second stanza was again dominated by the Dwellers as Raymond Gunemba displayed his power strike with his left foot to extend the lead for his side.

Dwellers had a couple more opportunities to score but a never give up defensive effort by Buang FC prevented the Dwellers from snatching a few more in the onesided contest.

Simon grabbed his second and the final goal of the game in the 59th minute.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba was pleased with the performance of his side after coming off a draw in the previous week in Madang.

However, injury concerns for his striker and son Raymond Gunemba is obvious as the Dwellers resume training this weekend.

Gunemba said they will do a medical check with Raymond this week again to determine whether he plays this weekend or not considering the fact that the PNG Kapuls camp for their OFC qualifiers against Solomon Islands is just around the corner and the national team will need the striker to be hundred per cent fit.

