DWU final-year students to attend annual ceremony

More than 350 final-year undergraduate students will mark the completion of studies at the Divine Word University in Madang with the annual missioning ceremony today.

The missioning ceremony is an event initiated by the university in 2011 as an occasion to mark the completion of studies by final-year students, and to thank benefactors for their support.

Outgoing students are each given a pendant in the shape of a cross which has been blessed.

The cross symbolises students’ readiness to go into the workforce as professionals who possess Christ-like principles promoted through the university’s core values.

The values are integrity, academic excellence, community service/engagement, respect, diversity, hospitality, learning for life and social responsibility.

In a statement, the university said more than 700 parents and guardians were expected to attend the ceremony.

Nearly 40 per cent of the final-year undergraduate students are from the faculty of medicine and health sciences.

The majority of students from this faculty are from the rural health programme.

The faculty of business and informatics will have over 120 students participating.

Out of this, 47 students are from the business accounting programme.

The faculty of arts and social sciences will have over 60 students taking part.

PNG Custom Services Commissioner and alumnus of DWU, Ray Paul, will give the keynote address while secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum Dame Meg Taylor will give an address on behalf of parents.

Dame Meg is the guardian of a final-year student enrolled in the bachelor of physiotherapy programme.

The ceremony will start with a Holy Eucharist and all parents are expected to travel back home tomorrow.

