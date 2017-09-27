DWU students stage 10th Liklik Diwai tourism expo

THE Divine Word University hosted its 10th LikLik Diwai Tourism Expo at the Madang campus on Friday.

The expo is an annual event, staged by fourth-year students of the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, as part of their assessment.

This year’s event was based on the theme “Advancing sustainable tourism through knowledge creation and sharing for development”.

Department head Theresia Kau said it was an authentic assessment staged by final-year students studying event management.

Kau said the department looked at advancing sustainable tourism through knowledge creation and sharing for economic development during the event.

“There is no better way to develop tourism than to work as a team and through creation of knowledge,” Kau said.

Guest speakers from the industry were Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTA) senior human resource officer Joel Ombo, president and co-founder of Papua New Guinea Surfing Association Andrew Abel and managing director of Snow Pass – Eco Lodge and founder of Kumura Foundation Vincent Kumura.

The three speakers shared their vast knowledge of the industry’s role in communities and government.

They challenged the students to study the context of the tourism industry in Papua New Guinea.

The expo saw exhibitions staged by local tourism businesses in Madang and presentation of research papers by the faculty and students.

