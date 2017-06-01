E-agriculture to improve sector

Depa rtment of Agriculture and Livestock in consultation with the Food and Agriculture Organization, International Telecommunications Union (ITU ) and relevant government agencies, private sector and stakeholders are holding a series of meetings to discuss the PNG eagriculture draft strategy.

The consultative meetings commenced with an informal session on Monday attended by representatives from DAL, FAO, ITU , Department of Communication and Information, National Information Communication and Technology Authority.

On Tuesday, a stakeholder workshop on validation of e-agriculture strategy, identification and confirmation of priority e-agriculture solutions, was held for all relevant stakeholders including government departments, agencies, institutions, banks, transportation, telecommunication, and other partners.

Two overseas resource persons, FAO’s Gerard Sylvester, and ITU ’s Ashish Narayan, are in the country conducting the consultative workshop and meetings with the PNG stakeholders on the draft e-agriculture strategy and the action plan and related issues.

The consultative process continued yesterday and today with further meetings with the e-agriculture task force members and key partners.

The meeting allowed participants to discuss the formation and establishment of a national steering committee comprising of key government departments and agencies who will be responsible for steering the work plan of the task force involved in implementation of the e-agriculture strategy. During the formal opening on yesterday, DAL’s Deputy Secretary for Corporate Services, Stephen Mesa, urged participants to have fruitful discussions as the e-agriculture strategy was one of the important ways forward for the agriculture sector.

“The e-agriculture is the future for PNG’s agriculture sector.”

Mesa said PNG was fortunate to be selected in the Pacific region to participate in e-agriculture.

He thanked the FAO for supporting PNG’s efforts to introducing new, improved agriculture communication technology, knowledge and innovations.

Secretary for Communication and Information, Paulias Korni, commended all key partners including FAO, DAL and NICT A for starting to developing the e-agriculture strategy.

He said the challenge would be in implementing the strategy.

He said there would be requirement for adequately trained ICT personnel with necessary skills and knowledge as well as sufficient resources to implement, monitor and evaluate the impact of the strategy.

The e-agriculture development strategy is an FAO Regional project, and is aimed at harnessing the ICT potential of the country in achieving goals and further strengthening the role of ICT s in accelerating the growth of the agriculture sector in a sustainable and equitable manner.

It is aligned with PNG agriculture policies such as the PNG Vision 2050, PNG Development Strategic Plan, and National Agriculture Development Plan, and relevant telecommunication and similar policies.

