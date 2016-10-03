Eagle eye needed on district funds

PLEASE allow me to use this forum to make a public call on the Ombudsman Commission, the Anti-Corruption and Fraud Squad, the courts and other relevant agencies to urgently intervene and take all appropriate actions to safeguard the DSIP Funds of North Fly District in Western province.

I can state here on good authority that the Department of Finance has disbursed a significant sum of DSIP funds to the North Fly District Treasury over the last couple of months.

In the event that this matter is investigated, official records of disbursements of DSIP funds kept at Vulupindi Haus will show that between June and August, a number of cheques totalling K4 million meant for the North Fly District were released by the Department of Finance.

The following are the particulars of the cheques which have been collected:

Cheque No. 045381 – K1m;

Cheque No. 046129 – K1m; and,

Cheque No. 046501 – K2m

The latest payment being cheque No 046501 for a sum of K2 million was picked up during the last session of Parliament where the finance secretary and his officers disbursed DSIP and PSIP funds to all open MPs and governors. In the circumstance where a vacancy arises in the office of the MP for North Fly, I would think the Department of Finance would hold back all development funds for the district, including the DSIP funds, until such time a new MP is elected.

Something must be done immediately as a matter of utmost priority to put a stop to the plundering and possible diminishing of the development funds of the people North Fly and Western province.

Tikmen Kru, Kiunga,

Western