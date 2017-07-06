Eagle Wood project can generate K9mil: Expert

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

AN expert has estimated that the Eagle Wood project in East Sepik can achieve great economic benefits for the communities if managed properly.

Lawrence Dominic is the founder of the Ldeecho non-governmental organisation and a climatologist that is working with the project that was established in 2014 at the Karowari local level government in East Sepik

“The Eagle Woods are native to the country that could generate K9 million to a family if they grow up to 1000 trees as a super kilogramme of it can generate US$6000 (about K19,088.70),” Dominic said.

He said the Arafundi Eagle Wood Limited with the assistance of Ldeecho established it as one of the 20 climate mitigation and adaptation projects in the Karawari local level government which resulted from studies and surveys conducted there.

“Due to lack of finance, most of the other projects have yet to kick off. However, the project on Eagle Wood has seen 500,000 seedlings already distributed and planted by farmers,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...