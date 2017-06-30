Eagles can cause upset

WEST Eagles coach John Timothy knows what it takes to beat the Dockers in the Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL round 9 challenge this weekend.

The two teams face off in the main match at the Colts Oval on Sunday and Timothy believes he has the players to upset the competition leaders.

“I know it is a big call but I believe I have the players who are in good form and can be the first to beat of the Dockers,” Timothy said.

Timothy will be relying on young centreman and 2014 Mosquitoe Greg Ekari to create momentum down the aisle from the tap down from ruckman Billy Vele Jr.

Ekari should receive able assistance from other elusive ball-runners in Ben Tirang, Naso Kabura, Camillo Ekari and young Dominic Meli to set up scoring opportunities for full-forward Jeffrey Namete and centre-half-forward Dunstan Kase.

Both Namete and Kase were off target in their shots at goal against Koboni two weeks ago and they paid for that with a loss.

Unless the pair have sharpen their kicking, they will find the going tough against the Dockers.

The star-studded Dockers will start as favourites and with Laurie Logo, Emmanuel Tupia, Archie Mai Jr, Clyde Pulah, Ferdinand Musi, Wesley Yuwi and Desmond Kaumu in top form, the Eagles’ chances of causing an upset looks slim.

In the earlier match on Sunday, Koboni should have no problems disposing off the Central Bombers while Dockers should edge out the Kokofas in the women’s clash.

In tomorrow’s matches the Bomana Cats should claw the Gerehu Magpies and the Gordon Kokofas should topple the Defence Hawks while Koboni should be too good for the Bomana Cats in the women’s clash.

