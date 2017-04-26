Eagles soar high in Tabubil 9s

TABUBIL Rugby League completed their pre-season 9s competition with the grand final late last Sunday.

Star Mountain Eagles claimed the preseason title, beating Royals 21-0.

Eagles were unbeaten through the tournament, wining all six of their round-robin games.

The Eagles thrashed Brothers 43-0 in the semi-final and went on to beat Royals in the grand final.

Star Mountain Eagles, led by Ritchie Wanori and Sauto Yokim, went into the cup final as favourites, with their side scoring five unconverted tries.

Tobby Yakumani Jr and Jamie Kosin stood out for the winners.

Eagles received K1000, while runners-up Royals got K500 and third-place team Brothers were given K500.

Despite having little in the way of sponsorship, the TRFL managed to stage the preseason tournament successfully.

Organisers thanked Pacific Maintenance and Conveyor Services’ Dickson Alopa for his assistance.

They appealed to business houses in the mining township to support the league as they head into their season proper next month.

Like this: Like Loading...