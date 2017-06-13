Eagles sunk magpies in Esi Loan AFL competition

FEATHERS flew as the West Eagles sunk their talons into the Gerehu Magpies with a 17.9 (111) to 3.3 (21) win in the Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL competition at the Colts Oval on Saturday.

The 90-point victory ensured the Eagles continued their upward trajectory in the senior grade while the Pies suffered their worst loss of the season and are festooned to bottom third of the ladder after seven rounds.

The Eagles started the game in blistering fashion taking a 5.6 (36) to zero lead in the opening quarter.

Despite only managing a goal and a behind in the second quarter, the Eagles closed out the match scoring 12 more goals and a handful of behinds to leave the Pies pecking in their wake for a total of three goals and three minors.

The Eagles were well-served by former Taurama Suns trio Billy Vele Jr, Ben Tirang and Naso Kabura, who commended centre field with the help of former Magpies on-ballers in twins Camillo and Greg Ekari to set up scoring opportunities for Dominic Meli and former Suns stalwarts Jeffrey Vogae and Dustan Kase.

The Eagles’ last line of defence had a formidable combination comprising Alois Alonge Mond and Raymond Vogae and a team of youngsters putting up effective stoppers to deny any goal-kicking chances the Magpies Gelu brothers Sebastian, Alphonse and Lincoln had.

The Magpies Pedro Eka, Paul Tika and Alois Baleko won their fair share of possessions in the midfield but could not link up with their men in the forward 50.

Even the Pies fullback Michael Vitolo, who made a switch from rugby union for Saturday’s AFL clash found himself out-gunned by the taller Jeffrey Vogae, who had a field day dominating the majority of the aerial contests.

In the other Saturday match, the Bomana Cats collected four easy competition points without raising a sweat when their opponents Defence Hawks failed to field a team.

On Sunday, competition leaders Lamana Dockers maintained their unbeaten record with a polished 9.9 (63) to 1.3 (9) win over the Central Bombers while Concept Koboni withstood a torrid examination from Oilmin Kokofas before eventually winning 5.6 (36) to 3.3 (21).

Standings: Dockers 28, Cats 24, Koboni 20, Eagles 16, Kokofas 12, Bombers 8, Magpies 8 Hawks 0.

