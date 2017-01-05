EAP side lose to Qld Country

THE East Asia-Pacific XI, which features eight Papua New Guinea players, suffered an eight-wicket loss to Queensland Country in their first round match at the Australian Country Cricket Championships on Tuesday.

EAP won the toss at Keira Oval and chose to bat first.

Openers Kipling Doriga (4) and Dogodo Bau (16), both from PNG, did not last long, leaving EAP at 18/2 early in the innings.

Wickets continued to fall and EAP found themselves all out for 154 after 43 overs.

PNG’s Hiri Hiri top-scored for EAP with 38 runs while Queensland Country bowler Justin Dixon took 3/29.

Queensland Country reached the target with ease in the 33rd over for the loss of only two wickets, thanks to an unbeaten knock of 49 by Tony Hampson.

Alei Nao (1/29) and Vagi Boko (1/23) picked up a wicket each for EAP.

Queensland Country 156/2 (T. Hampson 49 not out, S. Danaher 41, B. O’Connell 40 not out) def East Asia Pacific 154 (H. Hiri 38, P. Raho 35 not out; J. Dixon 3-29) by eight wickets.

