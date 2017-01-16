EAP women’s side retain crown

THE International Cricket Council’s East Asia-Pacific Women’s team were crowned the 2017 Commonwealth Bank Australian Country Cricket Champions for the second year in a row after the Papua New Guinea players, Pauke Siaka and Norma Ovasuru guided the side to an eight-wicket win over Victoria Country in the T20 final last Wednesday (Jan 11) in Wollongong, Australia.

After winning the toss, EAP captain Siaka sent the Victorians in to bat at the Wollongon University Oval No.1.

After losing the round robin clash against the same opponent, the EAP fought back and restricted Victoria Country to 99/8 from their allotted 20 overs, despite a strong knock of 45 from Steph Townsend.

PNG bowlers Ravini Oa (2-15), Siaka (1-3), Sibona Jimmy (1-11) and Veru Frank (1-16) were the main wicket-takers for the EAP team.

In the reply, EAP got off to a disastrous start, at one stage being 2/2.

Ovasuru (42 not out) and skipper Siaka (41 not out) put on a third-wicket unbeaten 98-run stand to guide EAP to victory with three overs to spare.

The EAP side included nine Lewas players.

The majority of these players returned back to Port Moresby last Friday, with Ovasuru remaining in Australia to continue to playing for her club. The ACCC is an annual tournament which showcases the best cricket talent from regional areas around Australia, with teams from all around Australia and from the East Asia Pacific region. The tournament was first held in Beenleigh, Queensland in 1984.

Like this: Like Loading...