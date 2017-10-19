Early childhood education vital

EARLY Childhood Education (ECE) is a stepping stone to improve education standards in Papua New Guinea.

Parents are responsible and the first teachers at home.

We must advise and teach children about what is good and bad in English or Tok Pisin.

We parents are powerful tools to sharpen and shape our God-given children.

Teachers are like signboards at the junction giving directions to our children.

Without our help to our children during their childhood, they are already in the middle of nowhere.

It is too late for teachers to take them back on track.

We parents are engineers landscaping the land before the building goes up.

Be mindful and concentrate more on our children.

Peter Kenneth Sakale,

Karaifaiara village

Rigo Inland

Like this: Like Loading...