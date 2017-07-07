Early finish eyed for NCD road

By MOYA NINA IOWA

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says the 4.5km road linking Waigani Drive to the Badihagwa roundabout is expected to be completed a month ahead of schedule.

Parkop said this when giving an update on the K80.2 million four-lane Koura Way to the NCDC executive management and the media on Wednesday.

According to the project consultant, MC Infrastructure, the road is expected to be completed by December.

NCD engineering manager, Augustine Ravi said the new road would cut travel time from the Waigani Drive to the central business district by at least half an hour.

“The road construction is basically to relieve pressure on the Waigani Drive and is aligned in such a way that it follows the valley to avoid more cuts,” Ravi said.

Ravi said that the project has generated about 400,000 cubic meters of fill material and almost all of it is being used for the Ela Beach redevelopment, thus cutting costs there as well.

Ravi added that the road was an NCDC project captured in its urban development plan and was funded under a Bank of South Pacific loan.

“Once complete, the road will be backed up with full energy saving lights and other easement services such as water, sewerage and telecommunication so that people living in the area can have access to these other services as well,” Ravi said.

Parkop said that NCDC was planning another road link from Koura Way to the Sir William Skate Highway at the Baruni bypass. He further said that if that materialises, then the second phase of Ela Beach development would be complete.

A small lookout will be created at the crest for recreational purposes. A small flyover is also being planned but is still in the concept stage.

Parkop and the NCD executive management said they were overall impressed with the work of the contractor China Harbour Engineering Company so far.

