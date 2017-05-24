Earning big with art and craft

LINA Singu may not boast of having been born an artist, but she will certainly admit to having been a kind of artist and craft-maker from very early on in her life.

It’s tradition and culture, and for as long as she can remember, Singu has been weaving.

Now 48, those skills have transformed Singu – of Mamari village, in Kaminimbit, East Sepik – from village girl to a businesswoman, and she is now selling her art and craft in Papua New Guinea and to the world.

As a child, Singu specialised in making bilums, particularly the one from her village called Yamuk.

“I came from a family of artist where my father is a carver and my mother is an artist which I took after her as a little girl,” she said.

Singu took her art and craft-making to school, but she didn’t stay there long, dropping out after grade six.

“But my education level does not stop me from learning new things and expanding my knowledge every time in this trade of art and handicraft-making,” she said.

“I have a wide range of knowledge in doing so many different things from bilums to fashionable items like jewelleries using shells from the sea for necklace, traditional costumes for singsings and many others.”

Singu registered her business with the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA) in 2000 under the name Singu Arts and Crafts.

She makes her own design and artworks, buys from local markets throughout East Sepik and sells at the open markets and art and craft shops. She also sells to tourists and overseas buyers who orders from her.

“Creativity is our style and it is our culture to be creative.”

Through her business Singu also helps to promote PNG’s art and craft industry by displaying items in trade fairs, festival of arts and provincial shows.

“I also provide training for young women on a variety of skills of art and craft, traditional singsing and participate in big occasions too.”

Singu is an internationally renowned artist. Her art and craft have reached into Israel, Europe, and the United States.

“I have experience of engaging with international and local buyers too,” she said.

She does most of the craft herself. She also buys from other women and resells them.

“I have a lot more clients and high demands so I could not supply everything myself.

“In that way, I’m not only earning income but I also support my other colleague artists to earn something for their products too.”

