Earthquake damage to disrupt internet traffic

INTERNET quality is expected to be affected with all internet traffic diverted to one of only two submarine cables to the country – the APNG2 from Port Moresby to Sydney.

This is to allow for repair works on the PPC 1 cable in Madang that was damaged by an earthquake last week, according to Telikom PNG.

The switch will not affect domestic internet traffic. The restoration is expected to be completed by June 25.

Telikom engineers diverted all traffic onto the APNG2 cable between Port Moresby and Sydney following the PPC 1 fault in Madang on Saturday.

A Telikom PNG statement said the outage affected all internet users.

“However, the network is continuously being monitored and enhanced for optimal performance.”

