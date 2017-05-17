Earthquake shakes East New Britain

A 6.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake shook East New Britain on Monday night.

The tremor which occurred at a depth of 56km and 39km off Namatanai in New Ireland certainly jolted some out of their sleep as it struck at 11.22pm with its aftershocks continuing for the next few hours.

There have been no reports of casualties and assessment on damages, if any, were being conducted and determined by the disaster office.

A few places such as Rabaul town was thrown into darkness as the power supply went off. Other areas in the province were already experiencing blackouts due to the current power disruptions.

Heavy rains in the past few days caused flooding and damage at the hydro intake at the Warangoi hyrdo station and have affected normal supply of power.

A public notice by PNG Power Ltd said the flooded river caused diversion and debris to pile up in the catchment and pond area and blocked the inflow of water.

The two hydro units had to be shut down to allow for PPL workmen to clean up the debris.

Load shedding of power from the Ulagunan diesel station in Kokopo would continue for an indefinite period until the exercise was complete.

The Ulagunana diesel power station was currently generating power but its capacity was not enough to cater for Gazelle Peninusula, therefore load shedding was being conducted.

Businesshouses and customers with backup generator sets were urged to make use of them.

PPL said the problem was out of their control and customers were urged to be patient until the problem as rectified.

