Easipay system down due to technical faults

PNG Power Ltd’s Easipay system has been down since Monday.

A statement from the company yesterday stated that PNG Power Ltd (PPL) expected to have its Easipay system restored later last night.

The system went down on Monday.

PNG Power told customers that the system encountered major technical faults.

“This means all our customers and business clients who are using the Easipay meter system will not be able to purchase their Easipay on all vending

sites, the mobile networks, including SMS/online banking at this time.

“Our database which stores all Easipay customer information, including meter numbers and tokens was faulty, and our IT officers and our New Zealand vendor are currently working around the clock to have this rectified, and restore the Easipay system.”

