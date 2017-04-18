East Asia economy expected to develop

THE outlook for developing East Asia is expected to remain broadly positive in the next three years, according to the World Bank.

The bank in its East Asia and Pacific Update noted that the outlook would be driven by robust domestic demand and a gradual recovery in the global economy and commodity prices.

Poverty in the region is likely to continue to fall, driven by sustained growth and rising labour incomes, it said.

“The global environment and domestic vulnerabilities, however, still pose risks to the region’s prospects. The report recommends that in the face of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes in the US, protectionist sentiments in some advanced economies, and rapid credit expansion and high levels of debt in several East Asian countries, policy makers continue to focus on prudent macroeconomic management and ensuring sustainable fiscal balances in the medium term. The update expects the Chinese economy to continue to slow down gradually, as it rebalances toward consumption and services. It forecasts China’s growth rate to be 6.5 per cent in 2017 and 6.3 per cent in 2018, compared with 6.7 per cent in 2016.

