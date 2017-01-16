East Asia-Pacific men’s cricket finish sixth

THE International Cricket Council’s East Asia-Pacific men’s team finished with three wins from 10 matches at the 2017 Commonwealth Bank Australian Country Cricket Champions which concluded last Wednesday (Jan 11) in Wollongong, Australia.

The side, captained by Vanuatu’s national captain Andrew Mansale, included eight members of the Papua New Guinea Barramundis and PNG ‘A’ team sides.

EAP finished the 50-Over competition in sixth place, with no wins from five matches, while they finished a very respectable second place in the T20 competition with three wins from five matches.

The highlights were the three victories against strong Australian Country Sides in Victoria (by six wickets), Western Australian (by five wickets) and New South Wales (by six wickets) in rain-affected championships, which were EAP’s first victories in the ACCC since 2014.

The Barramundis and PNG ‘A’ players led the way once again for the EAP.

KiplinDoriga hit 129 runs in five matches at an average of 43.00 (strike rate: 172.00) in the T20 competition, while Hiri Hiri hit 95 runs in five matches at an average of 19.00 (Strike Rate: 61.30) in the 50-over competition.

Barramundis opening left arm bowler, NosianaPokana spearheaded the EAP team’s bowling attack in both divisions taking six wickets in five matches at an average of 24.17 (economy: 3.63) in the 50-over competition and five wickets in five matches at an average of 13.00 (economy: 5.42) in the T20 competition.

Alei Nao also took seven wickets at an average of 24.57 (economy: 4.65).

Queensland Country won the ACCC title after defeating South Australia Country on the final day of the championships meaning they finished top on the overall ladder.

International Cricket Council East Asia-Pacific squad: Andrew Mansale (c) – Vanuatu, Jason Kila – PNG, Dogodo Bau – PNG, Kipling Doriga – PNG, Vagi Boko – PNG, Nosaina Pokana- PNG, Hiri Hiri – PNG , Alei Nao – PNG, Pipi Raho- PNG, Nalin Nipoko – Vanuatu, Wesley Viraliliu – Vanuatu, Jamal Vira – Vanuatu, Makoto Taniyama – Japan, Cakacaka Cokovaki- Fiji.

Like this: Like Loading...