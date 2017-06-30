East New Britain close to wrapping up polling

SEVERAL polling teams in East New Britain have completed polling in various wards in the districts of Rabaul, Pomio and Gazelle, according to reports from returning officers.

For Rabaul, returning officer Ekonia Wallom reported that as of Wednesday, 14 teams had completed polling.

They included four teams from Kombiu LLG, seven for Balanataman LLG, one for Watom LLG and two for Rabaul Urban LLG.

Yesterday, 13 teams were out polling and seven were expected to have completed polling.

Wallom said by tomorrow, the remaining teams should wrap up polling.

He said polling had progressed smoothly with the exception only of issues faced by missing names on the electoral roll.

“We realised that the preliminary roll contained names of all eligible voters while the updated roll had most names missing,” Wallom said.

In Pomio, returning officer Pius Maka said from the five LLGs, only one team (team 77) in West Pomio-Mamusi ended polling.

Teams 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60 in central inland Pomio also completed polling.

“The teams have been airlifted by helicopter back to Palmalmal,” Maka said.

There were a total of 34 polling teams for Pomio.

In Gazelle district, returning officer Peter Lapim said team 10 in Inland Baining LLG, team 20 in Livuan-Reimber LLG and team 32 in Toma-Vunadidir LLG completed polling and more were expected to do so by yesterday afternoon.

